First constructed in 2022, the 33-metre high wheel in St Sampson's Square proved to be a hit with tourists.

Today (Thursday, May 2), the wheel was again being constructed in St Sampson's Square.

The Ferris wheel has 24 gondolas, which can hold up to six people and will take passengers on several rotations.

In 2022, The York-based company Events by Cynosure brought the wheel into the city from the racecourse - where it first featured during the balloon fiesta.

The wheel will open this Saturday (Image: Harry Booth)

The Ferris wheel then made a reappearance in St Sampson's square in May of last year.

The wheel is back this May and will open on Saturday, May 4. It will remain open until Saturday, June 1.

Events by Cynosure says that tickets bought online can be purchased at a discounted rate, although booking fees will apply.

Tickets for the wheel, which is open from 11am until 7pm every day, cost £5.50 as standard. Those under 1.4 metres can ride the wheel for £3.50.

You can also purchase tickets via cash or card on the day, with standard tickets costing £7, and tickets for those under 1.4 metres costing £5.

Events by Cynosure is also offering a "VIP pod" for special occasions. Punters can hire the pod for 30 minutes, and are asked to get in touch online for more info.

Speaking on the wheel's return, John Lowery, director of Hire A Funfair, the parent company of Events by Cynosure, said: "We are proud to present the giant wheel this May in our home city of York.

"Its a pleasure to work with the team at Make It York to make this happen and we hope that people enjoy the amazing views.

"Please book online at www.wheelofyork.co.uk to save money when booking."

The wheel offers views of some of York's most well known sites, including York Minster, Clifford's Tower, Shambles, Museum Gardens, the City Walls and the River Ouse.

There is a wheelchair accessible pod available with one additional seat. The standard pods can accommodate up to six people, with the VIP pod leaving space for up to four people.

Last year, St Sampson's square closed to vehicles during the period that the wheel was operating, with City of York Council saying they would sign-post an alternative route for diverted traffic.

The signs should also indicate the extent of the closure for passing traffic.