British Naturism is organising six naked walks in Britain to raise funds for the British Heart Foundation.

One of the walks will take place on Saturday June 29 at the Himalayan Garden and Sculpture Park, between Ripon and Masham.

Announcing the news, British Naturism said in a statement, those taking part would “experience the exhilaration of being nude in the great outdoors, boost their mental and physical health, reducing their stress — and have a lot of fun”.

The walks are clothing-optional, so there is no obligation to be naked. Last year, more than 80 people took part in a similar walk at the venue.

Andrew Welch, national spokesman for British Naturism, said: “Taboos around nudity are eroding and the health and well-being benefits of going naked are more widely understood, with more and more people wanting to get the exhilarating feelings for themselves.

“We encourage anyone to come and give it a go — and raise much-needed funds for our charity partner, British Heart Foundation.”

Ben Bishop, fundraising manager at the foundation, said: “There are lots of ways to support the BHF and, thanks to British Naturism, these now include taking your clothes off and enjoying the great outdoors.”

To take part, go to ‘Himalayan Gardens Naked Heart Walk’ on Eventbrite.