The key deals are for luxury lodges at The Water Gardens, the stunning new 13-pitch development at Wayside in the village of Wrelton, near Pickering.

In the wake of these deals, one lodge was immediately sold.

Mark Goodson, the owner and managing director of Wayside, explained that the £250,000 state-of-the-art Water Gardens development was a “transformational move”, taking Wayside up-market and breathing new and exciting life into the popular holiday park, creating a quality environment in its heart.

“The new season starts this month and, given the cost-of-living crisis and the challenges that UK economy faces, I thought it was the right time to introduce some exceptional offers for our wonderful lodges at the Water Gardens.”

In addition to these offers, there is a heavily discounted new static caravan available to view from the 15th April for £31995 in the Low Meadows area of the holiday park. This is the lowest price for a Holiday Home at Wayside since pre-pandemic days.

“Within days of our new offers, one new lodge was sold, providing the perfect start to our new 2024 season. Overall, we are absolutely delighted with the response to the Water Gardens, repaying my confidence in going ahead with this speculative project.

“This confidence stemmed from the staycation boom and the tremendous success of our up-market Lakes development at Wayside, where we have sold every single one of our 37 lodges.

“The lodges on offer are on site now, so it’s the perfect time to come and have a look. In the recent past, there have been supply problems across the industry with the delivery of lodges, but these problems have been solved, so once you have decided to buy a pitch, you can move in very quickly.

Mike Drummond, a recently retired office worker from Wakefield, is one of the new owners of a state-of-the-art lodge at the Water Gardens.

“Wayside was just what we were looking for as a restful retreat, because of the quality of the park and its wonderful location. We originally bought a static caravan there, but when we saw the original artist’s impressions of the Water Gardens, they looked stunning.

“When I approached Mark about the possibility of moving there, he said we could have first choice of pitch. The rest, as they say, is history.

“We avidly watched the Water Gardens evolve with the Mediterranean planting. The view we have down the lakes watching the birds in and over the water is stunning and so relaxing. If you are looking for a quiet, tranquil and friendly holiday park. then I would certainly have no hesitation in recommending Wayside. The Water Gardens is perfect.”

Mark Goodson continued: “I am very proud indeed of what we have created at the Water Gardens. As the name suggests, water is the predominant theme, with two small lakes and a connecting ford at the heart of the development. Each lodge has a £20,000 veranda which actually extends over the water.

“The surrounding area features rock gardens, low-lying bushes and specialist planting to give a wonderful Mediterranean feel to the whole development, right here in the heart of North Yorkshire,” said Mark. “We believe it is magnificent.”

Mark paid tribute to his “fantastic” team at Wayside, which comprises Park Director Trevor Jones; Dave and Karen Freebre, the Park Managers; Chris Bailey, the Landscape Manager; and John and Jill, the part-time Park Managers.

“Apart from the remaining pitches at the Water Gardens, we have 10 pitches to suit all pockets elsewhere on the park, which are ideal for anyone wanting to get away from it all and making a home in one of the most beautiful parts of the UK.

“For those who don’t know Wayside, it is a haven of tranquillity and beauty in the North York Moors National Park. We are within easy reach of Yorkshire's breath-taking coastline, historic market towns, world-class heritage and mile upon mile of superb walking country.

“Set amid North Yorkshire's rolling, wood-fringed fields, its beauty and tranquillity are perfect for those who want to escape, relax and recharge their batteries.”

For further information, please contact Mark Goodson on 01751 472608 or mark.goodson@waysideparks.co.uk or visit

http://www.waysideholidaypark.co.uk

http://www.waysidelakes.co.uk

