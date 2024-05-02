About 150 people turned out for the event on Saturday (April 27) at Strensall and Townthorpe Village Hall.

The Sri Lankan new year is celebrated by Sinhalese and Tamils on April 14 after the harvest.

Thilini Wijeratne, one of the organisers of the event, said April used to be recognised as the most prosperous month of the year in Sri Lanka.

Sri Lankan celebrations at Strensall and Townthorpe Village Hall on Saturday (Image: Supplied)

At the event she said guests enjoyed the Sri Lankan traditional milk rice dish, prepared by cooking rice with coconut milk.

This dish is eaten by everyone in Sri Lankan – and at the same time – on the day.

“If you are in the poorest house in Sri Lankan or the finest hotel you will get the same meal,” Thilini said.

Read next:

The celebration also included traditional games and dances.

“Everyone had a really good time,” Thilini added.

Guests included the Lord Mayor and Mayoress of York.

The Lord Mayor, Cllr Chris Cullwick, gave a speech.

“He was so happy to be there. He was so happy to see how diverse York is,” Thilini said.

She added: “The event was organised by Jagath. We thank him from the committee.”