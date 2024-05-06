A REMINDER to people using a main York shopping street that it's set to close from tomorrow (May 7).
Low Petergate, which was shut for the best part of a year last year is set to shut again.
As The Press reported at the time Low Petergate in York city centre close to York Minster only reopened in July last year having been closed since October 2022.
On that occasion barriers went up after structural issues with one of the buildings.
Now signs have gone up again saying the street will close overnight starting after the May Bank Holiday from Tuesday (May 7) to Thursday (May 9) from 9pm-6am each night for telecoms works to be carried out.
The road, which is in the pedestrian zone, will be closed to everyone and when it closed last year it was just months since the same section of road was closed due to sewer works which shut the street for several days back in February 2022.
