The Drovers Arms in Skipwith also has a new menus after the 17-day refurbishment by MATTGRAY Hospitality.

The company bought the pub in 2013 and saw a need to elevate the building’s charm, décor, and functionality to match the high standard of food and service they seek deliver.

Yorkshire-based businesses, Managing Directors, Graham Usher and Matthew Rose selected award-winning, Harrogate-based, Studio Two Interiors, to orchestrate the interior design.

The scheme is inspired by the North Yorkshire countryside and uses bespoke furnishings, mood lighting to provide ambiance, and a colour scheme to create contemporary and stylish space. The renovation work was contracted to Skipwith based Green Oak Developments Limited who completed the project in just 17 days.

Further renovations included structural improvements such as double-glazed windows and upgraded heating systems to ensure the pub's longevity, making it more energy-efficient and comfortable for patrons.

As part of their commitment to sustainability and the community, the tables and chairs previously used in the restaurant and pub were donated to Community Furniture Store Selby, an initiative that supports local communities by putting pre-owned furniture back into circulation.

Graham Usher, Managing Director of MATTGRAY Hospitality said: "We are thrilled to reintroduce The Drovers Arms to the Yorkshire food scene and local community with a fresh new look and menu, alongside our commitment to exceptional service, locally sourced cuisine and championing the Yorkshire hospitality industry.

“Our goal was to create a stylish, warm and inviting space where guests can enjoy outstanding food, drinks, and Yorkshire service with a smile, and I can’t wait see this develop over the Summer”.

Head Chef, Mike Cummings, with over twenty years of experience leads the kitchen team and has been with The Drovers’ Arms for three years, having successfully directed teams at The Castle Inn, Saddle Inn and Elmbank Hotel.

Mike uses regional ingredients, including The Yorkshire Dales Meat Company, R & J Yorkshire’s Finest Butchers, F.R Fowlers and Son, and local suppliers and producers of fresh fruits and vegetables. Curating a menu to reflect the changing seasons, The Drover’s Arms launched a brand-new Spring/Summer menu on April 26 and will introduce a new Afternoon Tea on May 3.

MATTGRAY Hospitality was founded by Graham Usher and Matthew Rose in 2018 providing consulting expertise and fully managed estates for clients in the hospitality industry including a number of award-winning independent hotels, restaurants, stately homes & golf clubs, and larger brands like Hilton, Bespoke Hotels & Best Western GB.

They are also the same team behind The Inn, South Stainley, a 12-bed gastropub just south of Harrogate.

For more on the Drovers Arms, go to: https://www.thedroversarmsskipwith.com/