And if you have a dog, why not take them along too and join in the fun of posting a photo of your dog outside the polling station.

This bit of election day fun has become a tradition, with people sharing their photos on social media - (#DogsatPollingStations is one of the best trends on the internet for pet lovers).

And if you are taking part, please do send us a photo at The Press and we will share your snaps with readers.

You can send your photos straight to our newsroom via the 'send now' link at the bottom of this article.

But do remember some important rules if you are going to vote with your dog in tow tomorrow.

Unless you have an assistance dog, your pet will have to stay outside while you cast your ballot.

No selfies or photos are allowed inside the polling station, but you can take snaps freely outside - get one of your pooch with the 'polling station' sign for maximum impact.

For more voting dos and don'ts visit www.electoralcommission.org.uk.

