A man was left injured after a lorry overturned on a main road, the fire service said.
Three fire crews, police officers and paramedics rushed to the scene on the A63 in Lumby, near Sherburn in Elmet, shortly before 5pm today (Wednesday, May 1).
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the man was initially trapped inside the lorry.
“Crews arrived on scene to find the male out of the vehicle with an arm injury and police in attendance,” a service spokesperson added.
“The incident was left with police and oncoming ambulance.”
