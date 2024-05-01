Four different fire crews from York and North Yorkshire responded to a woman being stuck in the mud.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said that they received a call to Haxby Road in York at 4.06pm today (May 1).

Crews from Acomb, Huntington, Selby and Malton responded to the reports of a woman being trapped on "unstable" muddy ground.

The fire service added that the woman was rescued by the crews.