The commitment – first introduced in 2022 – aims to meet the target by 2032.

In York 70 people died by suicide between 2018 and 2020.

The figure is a continuing trend above the regional average that has been seen for “a number of years”, a council report prepared ahead of a meeting of City of York Council’s health and wellbeing board on Wednesday (May 8) says.

The report says men are four times more likely to die by suicide than women but rates of attempted suicide “may be more equal”.

It adds that “whilst complex reasons lie behind every death, there is a clear correlation with deprivation”.

The report states that there were over 400 hospital admissions for self-harm in the city in 2020/21, with half of the people aged 10 to 24.

“Self-harm admission rates in the city show a declining trend over time,” it adds.

“A large amount of human distress lies behind this data, and we want to work together to create the kind of mentally healthy city in which these trends are reversed.”

Meanwhile, the report says the council continues to carry out suicide prevention work and has relaunched its community action group.

It adds that the authority has created a York and North Yorkshire 'strategic governance group' which will work with partners – including the police and coroner – to address the issue.

This includes: near real time surveillance of suicides in the area to understand emerging trends and links between deaths; physical site work, including preventing river related deaths; identifying when suicides happen close together; and working with NHS bodies to help those affected.

The council’s new ‘Local Joint Health and Wellbeing Strategy’ follows existing consultation and engagement work undertaken in York, the report says.

It adds: “It is important that the priorities in relation to the new Local Joint Health and Wellbeing Strategy are delivered. Members need to be assured that appropriate mechanisms are in place for delivery.”

At Wednesday’s meeting the health and wellbeing board will be asked to note and comment on the updates provided in the report to ensure it fulfils its statutory duty to deliver the Local Joint Health and Wellbeing Strategy by 2032.

City of York Council’s director of public health, Peter Roderick, previously told The Press that there is a “great deal of work to be done” to reduce the number of suicides in York.

He said: “Our thoughts are with those who have died or been impacted by the loss of a loved one due to these circumstances.”