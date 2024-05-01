In addition to major investment, the Heard brothers will bring the expertise needed to deliver Shortlist.Me’s ambitious growth plans in the UK and overseas.

Tony joins as Chairman and Chief Product Officer, and David as Chief Commercial Officer.

With over 30 years experience in recruitment software, the Heards previously founded employment software firm Abintegro. Shortlist.Me has already benefited over 500,000 job seekers and is noted for its effectiveness in early-talent recruitment and selection, employability enhancement, admissions screening and curriculum assessment.

Users include the University of York and many well-known firms.

David Dewey, founder & CEO of Shortlist.Me, called the arrival of the brothers a new chapter for the firm, helping deliver growth and taking Shortlist.Me into new markets. Both brothers agreed their arrival would drive Shortlist.Me into new sectors.