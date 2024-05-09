Pint of Science is coming to The Fulford Arms, The Winning Post, FortyFive Vinyl Cafe and Red Goat from May 13 to 15.

More than 30 scientists in York are taking part in the festival that gives communities a chance to hear about research happening in their local areas.

This year's events range from learning about how to protect the planet, use artificial intelligence, understand tropical parasites, the quantum world of microbes, and a probe into our subconscious minds.

Pint of Science will be coming to pubs across York from May 13 to 15 (Image: Supplied)

"We should all have an opportunity to question and discover the breadth of research that is taking place right here in the UK," said co-founder Dr Praveen Paul.

"None of it would be possible without our enthusiastic and dedicated volunteers who work so hard and encourage us all to be curious.

"The only difficulty is choosing which of the brilliant events to go to!”

Tickets cost £5 and are on sale now, and can be bought online at: pintofscience.co.uk/events/york!.