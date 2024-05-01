The money was left to Harrogate Brigantes Rotary by a local resident and friend of the group, who stated he was keen to see the funds being put to a good use within the district.

Harrogate Brigantes raises thousands of pounds for local charities and community groups every year, providing a financial lifeline to so many of those in need across the town and surrounding areas.

Brigantes, led by President Bill O’Rourke, have decided to use the donated funds to further benefit charitable organisations and community groups, with a pot of £50,000 now being put forward to give away in a first wave of donations.

Groups and organisations are being asked to apply for a slice of the cash, while a second phase of funding – again offering up £50,000 – will be made available at a future date.

Mr O’Rourke said: “Although we were very saddened to hear the news of our friend’s passing, we were honoured and delighted that they chose to bequeath such an incredible amount of money to us, which will in turn be used to help and support worthy causes across the Harrogate district.

“He understood our policy of “Making a Difference” and wanted to ensure that we continued to have the ability to support local organisations which have a significant impact on the wellbeing of our community.”

Applications are being sought from the former Harrogate Borough Council district from causes with a strong community connection, where a donation would make a major difference.

Within the first tranche of £50,000, Brigantes will look to donate two amounts of up to £10,000 plus further amounts for smaller projects.

Harrogate Brigantes Rotary has invited Matthew Stamford, Director of Estate Agent Verity Frearson, Sharon Canavar, CEO of Harrogate International Festivals and Frances Elliot, CEO of Harrogate and District Community Action to help determine an initial shortlist of successful applicants before deciding on the chosen recipients.

Matthew said: “This is such a fantastic amount of money that can do so much good for many groups across the town and the district. I am honoured to take my place on the panel and look forward to seeing the applications come flooding in.”

Sharon commented: “We know that Harrogate is home to a great number of wonderful charities and community groups, all of whom need financial support in these difficult times.”

They will join the panel with Bill, as Brigantes President and David Read, Director of ConsultRFID, who is also a member of Harrogate Brigantes Rotary.

To find out more about Brigantes, or support their work, go to: www.rotaryharrogatebrigantes.org.uk

To apply for funding go to: https://www.rotaryharrogatebrigantes.org.uk/project/legacy/