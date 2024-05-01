Peter was last seen leaving Manor Park caravan park, Sheriff Hutton, near York, at 11am today, Wednesday 1 May 2025.

He is 5ft 7ins tall, of heavy build, with blue eyes, glasses, short hair which is black turning grey, and stubble. He was wearing walking boots, burgundy red jeans, and a camouflage jacket.

MFH If you see him, or know where he is, please call North Yorkshire Police immediately. Dial 101, or 999 with an immediate sighting. Please quote reference NYP-01052024-0250.