Felicity Cunliffe-Lister said that supporting adult social care helps prevent vulnerable people from needing hospital care, and enables them to return home afterwards.



"This in turn prevents delayed discharges from hospital, freeing up beds that are needed, not least by accident and emergency departments," she added.



"If elected, I will be in a position to influence decision-making on social care issues across York and North Yorkshire.

"There are too many residents currently unable to access care when they need it.



"We have to ensure there is adequate care available, either for people in their own home or in residential care to give those people the independence and dignity they deserve."



Mike Padgham, Chair of the social care provider organisation, The ICG Independent Care Group, added: "York and North Yorkshire has a significant proportion of older and vulnerable adults within its population, and we will look to the new mayor to take a lead on improving the lives of these citizens as part of their role in regenerating this region.



"Many within our area are going without the care they need, and we hope that whoever is elected on Thursday, makes addressing the crisis in social care a high priority."