Residents at Ouse View care home, in Fulford, were pleasantly surprised last week to see two baby two week old lambs roaming around their lounge as Ryedale Animal Group paid a visit.

Activity coordinator Rachael Turner said: “Our residents have really enjoyed their unusual visitors today. We knew that having the lambs here would be a bit of fun for all our residents, especially as some find it difficult to go on many outings in our minibus.

“We are always looking for new activities for the residents and today we have seen the seen the enjoyment and the therapeutic influence animals can have on people.”

Resident Brenda was very excited and touched by the lambs from the Malton-based animal-therapy and pet-sitting company.

She said: “As a child I used to love the animals. Today was very enjoyable and it was wonderful that the lambs were free to roam amongst us, I’ve never been so close to a baby lamb.”

Meanwhile, Boroughbridge Manor care home, in Boroughbridge, enjoyed a visit from a group of Guinea Pigs from Ripon-based Sycamore Nook Therapets.

Similarly, activity coordinator Leoni Senior said the residents enjoyed seeing the Guinea Pigs, especially as many cannot get out on bus trips and other travels.

Resident Josie was also very excited by the animals.

She said: “As a child I used to always have guinea pigs as pets, my daughter did too. Today was very enjoyable and it was wonderful that the animals were free to roam amongst us.”

Ouse View is run by major provider Barchester Healthcare and provides residential care, dementia care and respite care.

Boroughbridge Manor care home is also run by Barchester Healthcare. It provides residential care and dementia care for 81 residents from respite care to long term stays.