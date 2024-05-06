But as the weather gets warmer, you might be wondering where some of the highly recommended places are dotted around near the coast and countryside.

Whether it’s by a tranquil river or in a peaceful forest, there are plenty of locatons you can visit in the area to set up a feast of fresh bakery treats, juicy ripe fruit and maybe even a tipple or two.

We have put together a selection of some of the best places for a picnic according to their Google reviews.

So grab your books, blankets and snacks - let's see what there is to offer near you.

Please note, entry fees and car park charges may apply to some locations.

Some of North Yorkshire’s best picnic spots

Plumpton Rocks

Location: Plumpton Rocks, Wetherby Road, Harrogate, North Yorkshire, HG5 8NA

Rating: 4.3/5 out of 200 reviews

“This place is a real surprise, we were expecting some kind of scaled down Brimham Rocks, but this place is so much more beautiful. I would recommend bringing a picnic blanket if you plan on having a chill out or a picnic as there are no picnic tables. But other than that, it’s amazing," wrote this visitor.

North Riding Forest Park

Location: 29 Windsor Terrace, Whitby, YO21 1ET

Rating: 4.7/5 out of 614 reviews

Someone said: “A great day out in the fresh air for all the family. Dog friendly, with mountain bike trails and bike available for hire.

“Many routes around the forest of varying degrees of intensity, from a gentle stroll to a heart pumping climb. Picnic areas available too. Some great views along the way.”

Another added: “The kids love this park. We always stop here last after walking. The kids get to play and we get coffee at the visitors centre. The views are stunning. There's plenty of seating and picnic tables too. At the rear of the park there great spots to get into the stream for a paddle, very sharp stones though so done [some] kind of footwear needed really.”

Jacob Smith Park

Location: Scriven Road, Knaresborough, HG5 9DF

Rating: 4.7/5 out of 204 reviews

“Wonderful place, great for a walk whatever the weather! A lot of benches throughout which is great when the weather is nice,” commented this user.

A dog walker posted: “Lovely place. Was bequeathed to the locality by the original owners and it's a real gem.

“We went to walk the dog but any sort of walking, nature watching or picnicking would be perfect.”

Peasholm Park

Location: North Bay, Scarborough, YO12 7TR

Rating: 4.6/5 out of 9.4k reviews

A recent visitor shared: “A wonderful park based on the willow pattern on plats cups etc. Japanese garden and bridges, with pagodas etc. Very nice cafe with seating inside and outside with friendly staff. Great food and drinks. Boat hire. Rowing and dragon pedlows. They have special boat battles on at different times of the year. Lots of dog walking with plenty of wast bins. Lots of birds to spot plenty of seating around the park. A real must see place.”

Rowntree Park

Location: Terry Ave, York, YO23 1JQ

Rating: 4.6/5 out of 2k reviews

This resident said: “A Fantastic place to spend the day, especially on a dry summers day. Plenty of space to play and have a picnic, lovely little walks, a great play area (It does get busy!) and a cute little cafe. The pond is nice to walk around also. Lots of activities happen at the park that are run by the Friends of Rowntree park so keep an eye on their social media pages for event news.”

Museum Gardens

Location: Museum Street, York, YO1 7FR

Rating: 4.6/5 out of 7.9k reviews

This user left a review saying: “We enjoy the woodland walks and activity trails for children. The outdoor play area is large with plenty of variety in the equipment to suit all ages even ‘big kids’. Ideal for a day out and a picnic.

“Even the stream running behind it gets kids paddling in the cold water and they love it. Something for everyone in a healthy and lovely countryside setting.”

Glen Gardens

Location: 38 The Crescent, Filey, YO14 9JX

Rating: 4.6/5 out of 1.9k reviews

Someone who recently explored Glen Gardens explained: “A fun area to start or end (or both) your day at the beach if you park at the near by car park.

“Here, you can get food and drink while the kids can play on the park or many other activities you pay for, including a simple yet fun 18 hole crazy golf.

“Free toilets and plenty of places to sit for a picnic.”