City of York Council has been working with local firms to help care leavers gain access to work experience, training and employment opportunities.

The partnership has included GMI’s bespoke ‘Construction Cares’ Programme at York College, led by GMI Construction Group PLC.

The scheme enables young people to improve their DIY skills as they transition into independent living. Activities included learning how to hang shelves, putting on locks and door handles and painting and decorating.

GMI Construction Group PLC is one of many UK firms which have signed up to the Care Leaver Covenant. The national initiative supports care leavers aged 16-25 to live independently, creating education, employment and training opportunities.

Businesses, education providers and other organisations can sign up to the Covenant to pledge their support.

Other businesses across the city have offered support for care leavers in other ways, including providing work experience opportunities, Christmas gifts and tickets to local sporting events.

Cllr Bob Webb, City of York Council’s Executive Member for Children, Young People and Education, says it is ‘fantastic’ so many York businesses are keen to help care leavers.

Cllr Webb encourages those wanting to help to look at the care leaver inclusive employment guide [toolkit] on the care leavers’ covenant website or get in touch with the council’s own dedicated employment and opportunities lead.

He added: “Care leavers have been supported by social workers and foster carers for periods of time during their childhoods because they weren’t able to live with their birth families. This may mean they have fewer opportunities compared to their non-care experienced peers when they reach 18 years of age. That’s why it’s so important that we pull together as a city to nurture them through early adulthood, just as the parents of any young person would do.”

GMI Construction helped 55 care leavers at its sites in York, Birmingham and Manchester.

Claire Preston, GMI’s Head of Responsible Business, said: “It is so important to teach young people life skills so they can adapt them when moving into a home of their own. Three care leavers from the programme have gone into full-time apprenticeships and four have signed up for a Construction qualification.

“I really believe that companies of all sizes can create support offers for care leavers. If you can get senior buy-in and you have the will to support young people, you can overcome challenges that SMEs might face in signing up to programmes like the Covenant.”

For more details on the Care Leavers’ Covenant, including to access the inclusive employment guide, go to https://mycovenant.org.uk/

To contact the council’s employment and opportunities broker for care leavers, email jasmine.bhatt@york.gov.uk