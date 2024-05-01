The collaboration marks a significant milestone in the school's ongoing efforts to enrich its learning environment.

Parents and carers of Pocklington Junior School, which is part of Wonder Learning Partnership, have played a pivotal role in fundraising for the project, a gesture deeply appreciated by the school community.

During the visit to Playscheme, children had the opportunity to engage directly with designers and explore the workshop where the magic happens.

Steve Danby, Managing Director of Elvington-based Playscheme, shared insights into the company's history, setting the stage for an inspiring morning.

Michael Carr, part of the sales team at Playscheme, expressed delight in hosting the young visitors.

He said: “Their enthusiasm and creativity has given us many fantastic ideas for this project."

Among the young participants, Sienna expressed her aspirations, saying, "I enjoyed coming to Playscheme because I want to do this when I grow up."

The collaborative effort between Pocklington Junior School and Playscheme promises an innovative library space where imagination and learning converge.