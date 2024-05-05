We asked York Press readers on Facebook what they thought were the best places for breakfast in the city and we received 200 comments.

Many places received multiple recommendations, so here's a breakdown of some of the most recommended as voted for by you.

Some of York’s best breakfast places chosen by locals

Willow Farm Cafe

Location: Willow House, York, YO32 2RH

“Willow farm for breakfast, lunch and if they opened later, tea too,” joked this reader.

Another added: “Willow Farm Cafe by a mile.”

The cafe was one of the most highly suggested places for breakfast in York.

A review on their Facebook page by one customer said the full English was “fantastic”.

Wheldrakes

Location: 5C Goodramgate, York, YO1 7LJ

Among the many comments, Wheldrakes was also mentioned dozens of times and is said to have “amazing food” according to one Facebook comment – a recent customer even gave it an “11/10” rating.

This user posted: “best cafe in York!, amazing food & friendly staff.”

Someone else also recommended Wheldrakes for its Gluten free options and said they are “delicious”.

As well as offering a full English, other dishes to share with family and friends include eggs royale on a toasted English muffin and smashed avocado on toasted sourdough.

Milliefox

Location: 31 N Moor Road, Huntington, York, YO32

A lot of readers recommended Milliefox in Huntington too.

Sharing their thoughts, one resident posted: “Milliefox Cafe on Strensall Road in Huntington is mega! The food can’t be beaten actually - everything is so delicious. The meals and the desserts- omg the brownies drool!!! It’s only a couple of minutes from Monks Cross and the Vanguard so I always call in for lunch after shopping. It’s also Entertaining - the staff are hilarious!”

From paninis, toasties, scones and endless sweet treats, you’re bound to find a new favourite breakfast staple at Milliefox.

Phill Ya Boots

Location: 55 Moorcroft Road, Woodthorpe, York, YO24 2RQ

A handful of the hundreds of comments on our Facebook post praised Phill Ya Boots among the best places for breakfast in York.

Some said “Phill Ya Boots definitely” while others added it was an “amazing” place to visit.

If you’re planning to check out their menu, why not try one of their new dishes - the brioche bagel with smoked salmon, cream cheese, spinach, tenderstem broccoli and a poached egg.

Mannion & Co

Location: 1 Blake Street, York, YO1 8QJ

Wondering what makes Mannion & Co one of the places to be if you’re after one of the “best” breakfasts in the city?

Its “great food” is just one of the many reasons, as this local person wrote.

Customers can choose from smoked salmon crumpets with celeriac remoulade, bakery goods and so much more.