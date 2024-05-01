According to betting site freebets.com, Mr Skaith is narrowly priced as the favourite to win with odds of 5/6, giving him a 54.5 per cent implied probability of winning the election.

Conservative candidate Keane Duncan has been updated on the site with odds of 6/5, meaning he has an probability of 45.5 per cent.

Further odds from OLBG.com and political betting expert Nigel Skinner give Liberal Democrat candidate Felicity Cunliffe-Lister odds of 16/1.

Kevin Foster for the Green Party has received odds of 20/1, with nothing listed for either independent candidate - Kevin Tordoff and Paul Halsam.

Latest analysis by Labour suggests that the voting will be close with Mr Skaith given a 34 per cent chance and Mr Duncan given a 31.4 per cent chance, according to The Guardian.

Nationwide, Labour seems to be ahead in the majority of predicted results with Tees Valley’s Ben Houchen being the only standout performer for the Conservative Party - with YouGov polling suggesting a win with 51 per cent of the vote share.

Polling stations in York and North Yorkshire open on Thursday, May 2, with the results currently set to be announced on Friday afternoon once all votes have been counted.