Children from Park Grove Primary Academy in The Groves are looking forward to Monet's The Water-Lily Pond, coming to York Art Gallery for National Treasures: Monet in York.

Inspired by Monet’s iconic lilies, children aged between eight and 11 got creative with paper and made a number of beautiful forms in origami reminiscent of Monet’s lilies, but also reflecting some of the other loans being shown as part of the exhibition such as work by Japanese artist Utagawa Hiroshige.

Park Grove children get creative with Sue Stone art lead and Laura Savoia school art consultant (Image: Gareth Buddo)

Siona Mackelworth, who heads up communications at the gallery, said: “The children’s work is a lovely community project to engage youngsters so they get to know the masterpiece and enjoy being inspired by one of the world’s most recognisable pieces of work. We wanted them to enjoy using their hands, understanding a little about origami and have the chance to get up close to the works on show. We absolutely love their own little masterpieces and hope to display some as part of the exhibition.”

Utagawa Hiroshige, Kanazawa in Kaga Province (Image: York Museums Trust)

Vicky Hearson, deputy head at Park Grove said: “The children all volunteered to take part in these art workshops which took place in lunchtimes across a week and a half.

"We were so surprised about how much they already knew about Monet, his garden and how easily they recognised some of the bridges in the Japanese work. We are grateful to Laura Savoia and Sue Stone for their efforts to show the children how origami can create these lovely folded forms.”

The exhibition opens next week at York Art Gallery (Image: York Museums Trust)

As reported by the Press a year ago, Claude Monet's 1899 masterpiece The Water-Lily Pond will be going on display in York from May 10 - September 8 this year as part of a programme to loan some of the National Gallery's finest paintings to regional art galleries.

The Monet will sit alongside other examples of French open-air painting, as well as Japanese prints which inspired the artist.

Claude Monet, 1840 – 1926 The Water-Lily Pond, 1899 © The National Gallery, London (Image: The National Gallery, London)

The exhibition will also feature a new commission from contemporary artist Michaela Yearwood-Dan.

Monet’s ‘The Water Lily Pond’ is the central feature of this major exhibition which marks the 200th anniversary of the National Gallery in London. Hidden Treasures includes other works by artists such as Roy Lichtenstein as well as the central Monet painting.

The ‘Monet is York’ exhibition is part of a ‘National Treasures’ programme celebrating the National Gallery’s 200th anniversary.

In total, the National Gallery is loaning 12 paintings out to 12 galleries around the country from next Friday (May 10).

A work by Michaela Yearwood-Dan