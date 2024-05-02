This will apply to all subsequent elections held in England, Scotland, and Wales, including general and council elections.

The valid forms of voter ID include:

Passport issued by the UK, any of the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man, a British Overseas Territory, an EEA state or a Commonwealth country (including an Irish Passport Card)

Driving licence issued by the UK, any of the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man, or an EEA state (this includes a provisional driving licence)

A Blue Badge

Local travel

Older Person’s Bus Pass funded by the UK Government

Disabled Person’s Bus Pass funded by the UK Government

60+ London Oyster Photocard funded by Transport for London

Freedom Pass

Scottish National Entitlement Card issued for the purpose of concessionary travel (including a 60+, disabled or under 22s bus pass)

60 and Over Welsh Concessionary Travel Card

Disabled Person’s Welsh Concessionary Travel Card

Senior SmartPass issued in Northern Ireland

Registered Blind SmartPass or Blind Person’s SmartPass issued in Northern Ireland

War Disablement SmartPass issued in Northern Ireland

60+ SmartPass issued in Northern Ireland

Half Fare SmartPass issued in Northern Ireland

Identity card bearing the Proof of Age Standards Scheme hologram (a PASS card)

Biometric immigration document

Ministry of Defence Form 90 (Defence Identity Card)

National identity card issued by an EEA state

Electoral Identity Card issued in Northern Ireland

Voter Authority Certificate

Anonymous Elector's Document

You will only need to show one form of photo ID to vote, however this needs to be an original and not a photocopied version.

It does not matter if the ID has expired, providing it still looks like you.

The deadline to apply for a Voter Authority Certificate in order to vote in the elections has now passed. However, for those who have lost their ID (including this certificate), you are able to apply for an emergency proxy vote up until 5pm on polling day.

To vote in any election in the UK, you must be registered to vote – this can be done online or through a paper form presented to local council offices. In order to be able to vote, you must be over the age of 16, either a citizen of UK or Ireland, or a qualifying Commonwealth or EU citizen living in the UK.