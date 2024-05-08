University of York film lecturer, James Richards, plans to create the online database for professional and amateur actors from the York area.

James said: "I’ve taught a lot of talented students.

"And I also know there are a lot of very talented local film makers both in the creative and corporate sector.

"Good films need good actors and a well organised, properly managed and accessible database could make a real difference."

James trialled a similar concept at a previous university, where a series of two minute audition pieces were stored onto DVD.

James said that almost 100 actors joined the database.

"Since then interest in filmmaking has grown further as technology has made filmmaking far more accessible," he said.

The website's design will be decided once the extent of interest in the scheme is known. Anyone who is interested in the idea, can contact James at: yorkactorsdatabase@gmail.com.