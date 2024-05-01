I thought about the 1,100 people killed by dogs each year, including babies, but kept quiet for once.

Waiting for the Number 6 bus in Rougier Street I chatted with a man on crutches.

He went on to tell me that he had been knocked flat by an enormous dog running loose and that his head was injured too. I wished the woman could have heard him.

Dogs are not a problem but irresponsible owners are.

John Zimnoch, Osbaldwick