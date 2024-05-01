Passing the cholera cemetery from the station and being a busybody - like everybody else today - I remarked to a woman that her dog should be on a lead. “So should lots of people but they’re not,” she replied.
I thought about the 1,100 people killed by dogs each year, including babies, but kept quiet for once.
Waiting for the Number 6 bus in Rougier Street I chatted with a man on crutches.
He went on to tell me that he had been knocked flat by an enormous dog running loose and that his head was injured too. I wished the woman could have heard him.
Dogs are not a problem but irresponsible owners are.
John Zimnoch, Osbaldwick
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel