POLICE in North Yorkshire are keen to find the driver of a car that's been seized.
Scarborough police say they have blanked out the plates in the pictures, but want the black Audi A3 owner to get in touch.
A spokesman said: "If you 'parked' your car in Filey Road this morning (May 1), this may be yours.
"If you have returned to this location and found that the car isn't there.... Give us a call on 101, as its now in the impound yard. Quote reference log 83 on 1st May 2024.
"We were called to the car this morning after it was causing problems for other drivers to get past. Due to the location and that we haven't been able to raise the driver or keeper, the vehicle was recovered.
"If you ever breakdown in such a location, activate your hazard lights, exit your vehicle and call Police.
"It may not be a motorway, but it is one of the main routes in to Scarborough."
