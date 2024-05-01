If you look at local councils, the days of seven-day councillors are gone: these days even addresses and telephone numbers - and email addresses - are missing from their profiles. Is this the kind of council or new authority we want?

The moral is, like the restaurants’ artistic plate: when you eat some you spoil the presentation!

So when it comes to the Mayor be careful which one you vote for.

As the old saying goes: ‘The proof of the pudding is in the eating.’

Brian Watson, Beckfield Lane, York

The collapse of the SNP is good news for the Union

It’s always nice to see some rare good news in the media and this week its particularly good news.

The Scottish government is now on the verge of collapse looking to sink not just the pathetic career of Humza Yousaf, but the entire SNP independence cause.

This madness of division will hopefully be consigned to the dustbin of history where it belongs, along with the hate crime legislation and the expansion of gender ideology that the joke parliament in Holyrood has come up with during its time under nationalist mismanagement.

It’s like a warm up act for the upcoming destruction of the Conservative party, so in many ways 2024 looks like it will be a year of cleansing all round.

Long live the Union.

Dr Scott Marmion, Woodthorpe, York

What a betrayal by Tory who defected to Labour

With reference to the recent defection of Dr Dan Poulter Conservative to the Labour Party, with a majority of 23,000 Tory voters at the last election: is this not a betrayal of the people who voted for a Party rather than the candidate at the last election?

Would it not have been better if Dr Poulter had waited until the next election then declared his intention not to stand, giving the Tory voters who voted for his party a fair chance of succeeding next time rather than losing their votes to a party not of their choice?

Anthony Cox, York

It’s Dr Poulter who needs medical attention...

Conservative MP Dr Dan Poulter defects to Labour believing only Sir Keir Starmer is capable of improving the NHS.

This suggests to me the said doctor is himself in need of urgent medical attention.

Peter Rickaby, West Park, Selby