Tank & Paddle
Location: 1 Bridge St, York, YO1 6DD
Rating: 4.2/5 out of 1.9k reviews
One person said: “Great bar overlooking the River that we always try and find time to visit when in York. The cocktails are usually 2for1 and there's something for everyone on the menu.
“The food is excellent too, its no surprise we usually time our visits around teatime. Pizza cones are something that need to be seen to be believed, just don't attempt one unless you've worked up an appetite.
“Dessert menu is good too, imaginative, affordable, delicious and calorific treats.
“The place is usually busy but the staff are good, quick and attentive, and ordering off the app saves time if the bar queues are too busy.”
House Of Trembling Madness (Lendal)
Location: 14 Lendal, York, YO1 8AA
Rating: 4.7/5 out of 1.7k reviews
This customer shared: “This pub was recommended as being the best in York. Well as I haven't been to every pub in York yet, I can't confirm this but it would take a lot to be better.”
Another added: “A great tap room in central York. Their beer selection is impressive and they also serve hot food. I really enjoyed their signature cheese soup.”
Pitcher & Piano
Location: Coney Street, York, YO1 9QL
Rating: 4.2/5 out of 2k reviews
A user commented: “Fantastic place to relax by the river and a real suntrap. Great choice of beer and wine. Menu looks good but did not try.”
This person also said: “Great food, drinks and fantastic service from Chloe at the P&P, York. The cocktails were incredible and the table service/ordering with the QR codes made life very easy. Thanks for a great customer experience.”
Valhalla York
Location: 4 Patrick Pool, York, YO1 8BB
Rating: 4.7/5 out of 2.9k reviews
A visitor posted: “I have been drinking in bars for many years and usually one just blends into another, nit [not] this place it was fantastic. I loved every minute of being in there. Great decor great staff great food great range of drinks.... Need I go on. If your in York it's an absolute must.”
Evil Eye
Location: 42 Stonegate, York, YO1 8AS
Rating: 4.4/5 out of 2.7k reviews
One reviewer wrote: “Stopped by whilst on a holiday break. Nice atmosphere, staff are friendly and seem to have fun. Good banter and a generous selection of cocktails. Fairy tale in York tastes like year round Christmas.”
1331 Bar & Grill
Location: 9, 13 Grape Lan, York, YO1 7HU
Rating: 4.4/5 out of 954 reviews
Someone commented: “Bartender was absolutely belting, attention to detail with cocktails left me amazed.
“Very fast service and the food was quickly delivered to my table. Good quality and happy with how it was.”
The Biltmore Bar & Grill
Location: 29 Swinegate, York, YO1 8AZ
Rating: 4.2/5 out of 1.1k reviews
One person said: “This places makes me so happy every time The atmosphere is fantastic. Stylish and well designed.
“Food is gorgeous and the drinks of course are served with love and detail.
“When you go there ask for Craig, he is the absolute best #myheroCraig.”
Another added: “Not the first time I've been here and second time didn't dissapoint either. Great choice of food and an amazing selection of spirits too.”
Pivní York
Location: 6 Patrick Pool, York, YO1 8BB
Rating: 4.6/5 out of 1.6k reviews
One customer shared: “Good selection of ‘proper beers’ so don't bother if you're a Carling Black label or other tasteless lager drinker! Also good selection of Belgium strong beers. Lovely people behind the bar. I'm going again next time in York. No food as far as I'm aware.”
The Old Bank
Location: 6-12 Lendal, York, YO1 8AA
Rating: 4.1/5 out of 2.1k
A visitor posted: “Lovely pub right in the centre of Lendal area.
“Very quirky inside and the beer garden is huge.
“Loved it.”
