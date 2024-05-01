Emergency services are just arriving at a collision on the road between the A169 at Lockton and Thornton Le Dale. The road is currently blocked.
Please be aware of delays in the area and avoid the road, as it is likely to be closed as officers arrive at the scene.
Updates to follow.
