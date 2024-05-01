Operation Ignition was launched at the start of January in response to an increased number of reports of motorbike thefts in the York area.

Over the intervening weeks officers from the York response and York outer neighbourhood policing teams have made arrests, police said.

Andy Hugill, a digital PCSO for North Yorkshire Police, said: "Although some positive steps have been taken, including fifteen arrests for thefts of mopeds and motorbikes since the operation began, thefts remain steady and continue to be a priority for local teams.

"If you are a motorcycle owner, remember to lock, chain and cover your vehicle and keep it out of sight where possible.

"Thieves only need a matter of seconds to steal your vehicle and by layering your security, you can reduce your risk of becoming a victim of theft."