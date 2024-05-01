Harrogate BID will create a floral trail across the historic spa town, which the business group hopes will win it awards in Yorkshire in Bloom, repeating its success in the Britain in Bloom Awards last year.

Harrogate BID Manager, Matthew Chapman, said: “We are incredibly passionate about promoting Harrogate as a floral destination in our own unique way – and we were thrilled to be crowned with the Gold award at Britain in Bloom last year.

“We cannot thank the partners we work with, including Harrogate in Bloom, enough and look forward to welcoming hundreds of people and the In Bloom judges to our trail later this year.”

This year’s event, starting on July 19, will highlight friendship in line with the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS), which celebrates its 60th anniversary in 2024.

The RHS has chosen to focus on this theme when reaching the milestone to showcase any friendships that have blossomed through community gardening over the years.

Last year’s displays told the story of Harrogate’s twinned towns and multi-national co-operation, showing how they have brought together the very best of their respective cultures.

The event adds to the BID’s work to maintain Harrogate’s floral offering – which includes planters in doorways, over 200 barrier baskets and much more.