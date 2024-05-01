Pickering Castle and it's standing remains are particularly well-preserved owing to it being one of only a few castles unaffected by the Wars of the Roses and the Civil War of the 17th century.

Unfortunately overnight April 26 to April 27, the Diate Tower was broken into and considerable damage has been caused to the 11th Century Stone Work.

If you have any information that may help is this case please dial 101 and quote the reference 12240074963 or Email Jeremy.Walmsley@northyorkshire.police.uk