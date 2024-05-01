In addition to its Manchester headquarters, Slater Heelis now has a presence in York, Preston, Central London, Liverpool, Leeds and Sheffield to serve local clients and businesses.

The new locations operate on an appointment-only basis, with clients needing to prearrange any visits to the offices, operating in the same way to the company’s current site in North London.

The 250-year-old firm is one of the longest-standing law firms in the UK that deals with both personal and business matters across its full-service offering.

Chris Bishop, managing partner (pictured), said: “We are delighted to be growing our presence across the UK, providing an opportunity to meet with clients from across the country and to support our ambitious growth plans for the firm.

“Now, having a total of eight different locations across the UK, means we are more accessible than ever to current and prospective clients and we won’t stop there.

“As we look to the future, we plan to continue our expansion, demonstrating our commitment to building client relationships and providing the best advice possible by identifying even more locations to serve our clients.”

Slater Heelis says it is a full-service law firm operating in all core areas of law.

At the end of 2023, Slater Heelis achieved a Band 1 ranking for the first time in the highly-regarded Chamber Rankings, with five of its team also recognised individually for their outstanding performance, as well as a Tier 2 rating for the 7th consecutive year in The Legal 500’s 2024 report.

To find out more about Slater Heelis and its range of services go to www.slaterheelis.co.uk.