As previously reported by The Press, the Snook auction for St Leonard's Hospice will be held York Barbican on Thursday (May 9) and tickets are still available priced £5.

The event will be streamed live and hosted by Auctioneer Derek Matthewson from TV show Bangers and Cash with doors open 6.45pm for 7.15pm start. Tickets cost £5 to enter or join online via a free live-streamed auction.

The auction is being held at York Barbican All 21 Snooks will have appeared on the York character trail during March and April.

The Snooks on display in King's Cross (Image: Make it York)

The Snooks - exciting new character sculptures decorated by different artists – are the brainchild of artist Sian Ellis, in collaboration with Make it York and St Leonard’s Hospice. The 21 Snooks are the highlights of the special Spring Snooks Trail which takes people on a captivating journey through York.

One person who is particular fond of one of the Snooks, is artist Amy Bourbon who will be closely following the bidding.

Amy wants to raise money for St Leonard’s Hospice which was her grandma’s favourite charity and she has a special place in her heart for the city of York. She is responsible for creating the design for Mistlethwaite, the 11th Snook which can be found in York Museum Gardens.

Themed on the book ‘Secret Garden’, she included the garden’s flowers in her design, incorporating daffodils, crocus and primroses, as well as the local Tansy beetle which can often be found in the city.

Kerry Hospice @Home care assistant, right, and Laura deputy sister on the St Leonards Hospice in-patient unit with one of the Snooks (Image: Supplied)

“The daffodils are a nod to my grandma as it was her favourite flower. York and St Leonard’s Hospice meant a lot to her so I really enjoyed doing it, for her,” said Amy.

For Amy, who is a doctor of fine art, this is the 21st sculpture she has decorated from across the UK, but this one is particularly special to her.

“I was delighted to be chosen to do this one in York – I love doing it and I love making money for charity. I would love to buy this one, although if there’s any chance it can stay in York that would be ideal, let’s wait and see.”

All the money raised from auctioning off the Snooks, will be split between St Leonard’s Hospice and York Creates Fund.

James Wainwright, head of fundraising at St Leonard’s Hospice, said: “St Leonard’s Hospice relies on the generosity of the public to carry out our vital work, caring for people with life-limiting illness. We are constantly astounded by the power and passion of our communities to come up with interesting ideas to raise money and this has to be at the top of the list.

“Here at St Leonard’s we’ve loved getting involved in the Snook Trail project and hope that local people and others from across the country and indeed the globe, dig deep and support us on May 9 to bid for their very own Snook.”

Sarah Loftus, managing director of Make It York said: “It’s great to see so many residents and visitors enjoying and interacting so positively with the Snooks, Character Tail. I would like to say thank you, again, to the many businesses involved.

"The auction, itself, is a great way to raise fundamental funds, helping a larger cause. The money raised at the auction will support a number of local projects and St Leonard’s Hospice, making such a difference to local people during difficult times."

