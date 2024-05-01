The firm is part of Hull-based Garness Group, which took over York-based commercial property specialist Barry Crux & Company in November 2023.

Pure Block’s portfolio now includes the former St Joseph’s Convent development on Lawrence Street, close to the city walls. It features nine apartments and five houses, completed by Northminster in 2019, in 1870s Grade II-listed buildings, when they became home to nuns called the Poor Clare Colettines.

Pure Block Management also runs the 10-unit Piccadilly Loft apartments within the city walls – and six flats in Hebdon Court, Acomb.

The firm manages all aspects of the three developments, from arranging day-to-day repairs and planned maintenance of communal areas, car parks and grounds to taking care of financial and legal matters including service charge collection.

Pure Block Management director Liam Parker said: “We’re delighted to be taking on responsibility for developments of such high quality in York and working with local award-winning property developers.“We feel our expertise in managing listed and historic properties will make us an ideal management firm for many of the city’s distinctive developments.”

“Our industry knowledge and our proactive, professional approach has made us one of the leaders in our sector in Yorkshire, where we manage over 120 residential blocks and complexes of all types and sizes.

“Our unique and personal approach helps us stand out from the rest and provides great comfort to owners and occupiers of the properties we manage.”