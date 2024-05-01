Providing two-to-three night stays, with access to woodland and lakes, families can take walks around the 200-acre farm or choose to incorporate additional services, such as art therapy or grief support, complementing the process.

Managing director of Mindful Memorials, Anna Buckley, said: “The Mindful Retreats are a brilliant extension to the service that we already provide here at Mindful Memorials. The approach we have taken has always focused on the individual and incorporating details that make each memorial extra special.

“We are very aware of the responsibility that comes with creating memorials and we know that our customers want these designs to be a lasing and fitting tribute to their loved ones. The stays remove them from their everyday lives and gives them the time and space they need to really consider what they want.

“While some companies will just provide a brochure of designs, we want to champion a new approach and encourage other memorial businesses to do the same. After all, these designs are often the last part of the process when people are grieving. It’s important we give them the attention they deserve.”

Helen Young, a customer who stayed at the Mindful Retreat when choosing a memorial design for her dad, said: “I couldn’t have wished for a better experience than I’ve had. I feel really lucky to have stumbled across the website. The two owners of the business, Anna and Adrian, couldn’t have been nicer or more helpful. Sad at times, as expected, but nice to think of such a lovely way to remember my dad without rushing around doing something else at the same time.”

In addition to Mindful Retreats, the business has rebranded its local showroom, based in York cemetery. Formerly F. Emerson, the showroom will become Mindful Memorials York and will feature prominent branding across the front of the store.

Anna added: “We are looking forward to sharing the rebrand of our showroom in York cemetery. This is a really exciting time for the business, and we hope that the community will join us in celebrating this moment.

“We would like to make it clear to our customers that the team and service will remain the same, the only thing that will change is the signage above the door. We’ve worked with many local families over the years and look forward to welcoming many more.”

For more details on Mindful Memorials, go to https://mindfulmemorials.co.uk, and for regular updates go to: @MindfulMemorials on Instagram and on Facebook.