Chris Mitchell is the chairman of Lavender Fields Care Village in Barmby Moor and a regular visitor to Cedarbarn Farm Shop and Café, which is owned by Mr Avison.

Chris said: “The team at Cedarbarn all know I am a massive LUFC fan and go to every home game. When I saw the signed shirt in the Café and knew that it had been donated to raise funds for Macmillan, I had to buy it.

"As owners of the newly opened Lavender Fields Care Village near York, we are big supporters of Macmillan Nurses and, of course, Leeds United! It is a great honour to be involved in this, and so we send sincere best wishes to Karl. What a hero!"

Thornton Le Dale father and son Paul and Jack Riley and Pickering businessman Bob Batty organised the prize package. Lifelong Leeds United supporters the Rileys had the idea of organising a signed football shirt to raise money for the Ride of Their Lives appeal. Fellow LUFC supporter Bob Batty then offered two corporate hospitality tickets to the Bremner suite in the West Stand for any fixture in the 2024/25 season.

Mr Avison, 61, will make history when becomes the first person to compete in the iconic Ride of Their Lives horse race for a second time. The race takes place at York Races on the 15th of June and is part of the Macmillan Charity Raceday that has raised over £10 million since it started in 1971.

Mr Avison has been preparing for the race by riding out with Brian Ellison Racing and doing strength and conditioning work and jockey training at Jack Berry House in Malton.