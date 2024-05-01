A SINKHOLE has opened up in the road in a North Yorkshire town.
North Yorkshire Police say they are on the scene in Barwick Street, Scarborough which is currently closed due to a sinkhole forming in the road.
A police spokesman said: “We have looked in to it, and we are awaiting highways to attend.
“Please avoid the area where possible.”
