Humberside Police say a man is currently in custody following a believed hoax call in Beverley on Monday evening (April 29).

A force spokesman said: “We were called at around 7.05pm to reports of a man being held hostage in Wellington Road.

“Officers were immediately deployed and upon arrival, there was no evidence of the reported offence. However, a man is believed to have thrown a bottle at a police car.

“Following a short on-foot pursuit, a 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage. He was also arrested on suspicion of affray, send communication of an indecent/offensive nature and being concerned in the supply of a class A drug.

“He remains in our custody whilst our enquiries continue.

“Anyone with information which may assist with our enquiries can contact us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 433 of 29 April.

“You can also report information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”