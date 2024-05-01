The county’s police say they’re trying to trace the woman in these CCTV pictures after concerns for her welfare were reported to them on Tuesday night (April 30).

A police spokesman said: “She was with a baby and pram in Cold Bath Road, Harrogate, at around 9pm.

“We are currently in the area looking for her and have a number of other lines of enquiry running - but we are appealing for anyone with information to get in touch as soon as possible.

“If you recognise her or have information that could help, please call us on 101, select option 1 and quote reference NYP30042024-519.”