Cresci Pizzeria is sponsoring the event, which returns at venues across York from Thursday (May 2) until Monday (May 6).

The Piccadilly restaurant is working in partnership with York Fashion Week, and has released collaborative t-shirts for the event.

Nicky Hayer, the fashion week’s creative director, said: "We have an Italian member of the York Fashion Week team, and so we've learnt a lot about authentic Italian pizza and Cresci was always our go to.

A range of contemporary fashion and street style garments were showcased at Jalou nightclub at last year's fashion week (Image: Cedar Cottage Creative)

“The restaurant is beautiful, with gorgeous tiling, handmade crockery and a central pizza oven. The staff are so full of energy, and I love that you walk in and are greeted with a loud ‘ciao!’. There's a bustle and passion in the restaurant that has inspired some really exciting creative projects that will be rolled out across York Fashion Week."

Armando Imparato and Berardo Caggiano opened Cresci Pizzeria in 2020, which has since attracted a loyal following from York residents.

Cresci’s owners Armando Imparato and Berardo Caggiano as the venue announces it’s sponsoring York Fashion Week (Image: Supplied)

About six months after opening, Cresci was acknowledged by True Neapolitan Pizza Association in Naples as 'true Neapolitan pizza makers’.

Berardo Caggioan added: "Members of the York Fashion Week team regularly dine with us and we hear them talking about their exciting plans and ideas for future events. There's an energy around it that we simply wanted to be part of. They saw some really interesting links around our Italian culture and fashion, which we're keen to explore."

What happens at York Fashion Week?





York Fashion Week will see runway shows, intimate in-store events and installations across multiple venues.

It will feature accomplished and budding designers from across the area.

A launch party at Cresci Pizzeria to celebrate the sponsorship (Image: Supplied)

The spotlight will even be put on Vikings, with a tour of Viking clothing, textiles and jewellery set to take place at the JORVIK Viking Centre on Saturday (May 4) from 7.30pm to 10pm.

Abigail Judge, the event manager, said it promises to be a “fascinating evening, exploring how wardrobe and even the colour of fabrics you wore gave an insight into your social status”.

The crowd take photographs during last year's York Fashion Week (Image: Cedar Cottage Creative)

“What were the equivalent of designer labels to display wealth and good taste in the 10th century? Join us to find out.”

Other events across the week include: Yorkshire Milliner Suzanne Gill launching her debut fashion line at No 1 Guesthouse; The Breast Friends Runway Show at Browns Department Store; stand-out Indie Runway Show at York Art Gallery; the fashion week’s debut ‘wedding runway’ at the Impossible York; and craft sessions for children at Barley Hall.

York Fashion Week first launched in 2018 before taking a two-year break during the pandemic.

It has worked with brands, including Rolls-Royce Motorcars Leeds and Gary James McQueen, and welcomed guests from across the world.

For more information about the event, visit: www.yorkfashionweek.co.uk