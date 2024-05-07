Up to 2022 only GPs and hospital doctors could issue fit notes.

In 2022 this was expanded to nurses, occupational therapists, pharmacists, and physiotherapists to ease the workload of GPs.

The Prime Minister is proposing that specialist work and health professionals, likely to be the same private companies who currently assess people for disability benefits such as Personal Independence Payments (PIP), should issue fit notes in future.

At Citizens Advice we are very aware of how many people are refused PIP at these assessments and have concerns, especially as the Government has openly stated that this is part of a broader aim to make sick (fit) notes harder to obtain.

Mr Sunak has also said that if the Conservatives win the general election, those who were still out of work after 12 months after support from a work coach will have 'their benefits removed entirely'.

He denied claims his plans lacked compassion, arguing that there would still be a "safety net" for "those who genuinely need it".

But he added: "We don't just need to change the sick note, we need to change the sick note culture so the default becomes what work you can do - not what you can't." The Government have stated that this is “with the right support”.

The Prime Minister’s view is that ‘GPs have a quite special relationship with their patients and inserting this (fit notes) into it puts them sometimes in a difficult position, because they don’t want to damage that relationship with their patient, and it may be harder for them to be as objective.’

He also argued that the aims of the fit note system have failed, citing figures showing that 94 per cent of the 11 million fit notes last year were signed off as simply ‘not fit for work’.

Victoria Atkins, the current Health Secretary said the ‘ambitious reforms’ will help people to return to and stay in work.

She added: ‘We know that people in work often lead happier, healthier lives which is why it’s fundamental to shift attitudes away from sick notes towards fit notes.

‘We are seeking the advice of those who understand the system best so we can break down these unnecessary barriers to work.’

We at York Citizens Advice are seeking your thoughts on this. You, the people of York, are the people we think understand the system best!

Whether you are either occasionally or regularly in need of a fit note, it is you who this will affect, and you need to have your say on it.

There are several ways you can make your views felt on this. You can:

contact your local councillor. Find out who that is at democracy.york.gov.uk/mgFindMember.aspx

contact your MP, EITHER: Rachel Maskell, House of Commons, London SW1A 0AA, phone 020 7219 4525, email rachael.maskell.mp@parliament.uk; OR Julian Sturdy, House of Commons, London SW1A 0AA, phone 020 7219 7199, email: julian.sturdy.mp@parliament.uk

write us a letter and we’ll forward it on to your relevant MP. Our address: Research and Campaigns Office, Citizens Advice York, West Offices, Station Rise, York YO1 6GA.

We live in a democracy, so it’s important to make your views known.

Fiona McCulloch is Chief Officer of Citizens Advice York