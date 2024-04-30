Vinyl Press UK Ltd has taken up a lease on 2,500 sq. ft premises at Monks Cross for the new venture, which makes 7,10 and 12-inch records in a range of colours and sleeve options.

Vinyl Press was established by musical entrepreneurs Lucy Johnson (managing director), Neville Proctor (financial director) and Susie Proctor (director).

The trio realised an opportunity to offer smaller to mid-sized labels with much needed vinyl record manufacturing facilities in the north of England.

READ MORE:

The opening of the facility coincides with demand for vinyl records having increased for the 16th year in a row last year, with 6.5 million sold, taking overall sales above £170m. Taylor Swift's 1989 (Taylor's Version) was the best-selling LP, followed by the Rolling Stones' Hackney Diamonds.

Vinyl Press has launched the business with a small team but expects to recruit several more members of staff within the next 12 months as the company's order book and client roster grows. The client list already extends into Europe, and they have quickly become part of a global network of manufacturers and industry experts.

Lucy Johnson said: "I have been involved in the music industry for over two decades, so we're absolutely delighted to see vinyl records enjoying a renaissance in the mainstream and among the younger generations across the UK.

"Since opening the doors to our new pressing facility, we have produced several records of different sizes and colours for a wide range of genres, from drum and bass and jazz, to punk and folk.

“As well as working with established record labels, we’re keen to develop relationships with smaller independent record labels to find ways to make vinyl production more accessible again on a grass roots level."

Neville Proctor said: “It’s an exciting time to start manufacturing in the music industry. Our goal is to establish relationships with our customers and consistently produce high quality records whilst also innovating and exploring the creative possibilities so integral to physical music releases.”

The lease was handled by Andrew Jackson solicitors.

Chris Waterhouse, its real estate and property partner said: “Having acted for the Proctor family for over 20 years, it has been particularly pleasing to assist Neville, Lucy and Susie with Vinyl Press and to ensure that their best interests are protected as tenants. I wish them the very best for their new venture."

Neville Proctor added: - "We are grateful for the guidance and valuable advice provided by Chris Waterhouse. Starting a new venture as we have can be very daunting, but we have confidence in knowing we have the support of Chris and his team.”