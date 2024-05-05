Staff say she was in a state of shock at first, but has gradually settled down to the point where she is now ready to find a new home.

"Sweep was quite shell shocked when she first came in to us as she just could not understand what was happening," a member of staff at the animal home said.

"Slowly she has settled in and has started to come out of her shell.

"Instead of hiding away and shouting at us, she will now lie in her bed and enjoy a fuss."

Sweep spends most of her days snoozing in bed.

"She really does not ask for much," the staff member said.

"But we would love to see her happy in a home again.

"After speaking to family we know she is friendly, loving and enjoys your company.

"Sweep really is missing being in a loving home with all her home comforts, snuggling up on the sofa and good food on tap.

"But she can also be quite an independent lady who knows what she likes and what she doesn't like.

"She will need a nice family who enjoy the quiet side to life where she can be left to do what she wants when she wants."

Sweep will need an adult-only home where she is the only pet and a permanent house cat, the RSPCA says.

To find out more about Sweep, or to see what other animals like her are available for adoption from the York RSPCA's animal home, visit www.rspca-yorkhome.org.uk

The RSPCA York Animal Home is an independent animal shelter and relies upon the support and funding of local supporters to allow it to rehome hundreds of cats, dogs, small animals and wildlife each year.