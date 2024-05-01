Parents at York Steiner School in Fulford are flat out with final preparations for their huge Spring Fair on May 11.

Head teacher, Ruth Crabtree, said: “We’re surrounded by cherry trees in full blossom right now but our parents wanted to make sure there were still plenty of flowers around by the day of the fair.

“This is a huge community event and a very special day for our school, everything has to be perfect!.”

With 30 music and storytelling performances, five cafes, multiple children’s activities, maypole workshops, a wellbeing programme of yoga and meditation and a vast craft hall, the Steiner school fairs are one of the biggest family events in York.

York Steiner was recently rated 'good' in all areas by Ofsted. The Spring Fair runs from 10am-2pm on the day.