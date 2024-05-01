Pop Yer Clogs Theatre, a newly formed York-based repertory company, will host a new production of The Importance of Being Earnest this week.

Theatre@41 is set to play host to the performance from May 1 to 4. Organisers say it will be a faithful adaptation of the Oscar Wilde masterpiece with specially recorded music and handmade 1890s costumes.

The play follows the story of Jack Worthing and Algernon Moncrieff, who each adopt a fictional persona named ‘Ernest’, in an attempt to win love. Predictably, they become entangled in each other’s lies, and their deceptions unravel into a side-splitting whirlwind of rushed proposals, disapproving relatives, and mistaken identity.

Harry Murdoch, who plays Jack Worthing, said: “Not a single rehearsal goes by where we don’t find ourselves in fits of giggles.

“Every character has their own moment to show off all their absurd eccentricities, and the part of Jack offers so much for me to play with.

“Throughout the play he goes from experiencing the highest intensity and anxiety to moments of the deepest despair and vulnerability. The perfect range of emotions for a comedic lead!”

Pop Yer Clogs involves local actors who formed the company to be able to host stage productions at a more accessible price, opening their shows up to a wider audience who may not have otherwise been able to attend.

In addition to the Oscar Wilde classic, the company is currently rehearsing for an abridged performance of Alice In Wonderland at York Theatre Royal on May 16 as part of the venue’s TakeOver festival. It will return to Theatre@41 with a full-length production of Alice in November.

Jim Paterson, trustee at Theatre@41, said: “As Wilde himself said, ‘The only way to get rid of a temptation is to yield to it.’

“We heartily encourage the people of York to take that advice and yield to the temptation to see ‘The Importance of Being Earnest’!

“We love welcoming new companies to our studio and can’t wait to see Pop Yer Clogs take on this brilliant comedy.”

The Importance of Being Earnest will run from Wednesday May 1 to Saturday May 4 at 7.30 pm. Tickets cost £10 can be found at https://tinyurl.com/3c4rvbbe along with further information on the production.