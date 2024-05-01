The York Georgian Festival is scheduled to return after a successful first run last year that saw overwhelming turnout and a VisitYork Tourism Award nomination.

Taking place from August 1 to 4, the festival features a multitude of events for all ages to enjoy from guest speakers, live music, to more hands-on practical classes and demos that should give residents and visitors alike a taste of Georgian life.

READ MORE:

To kick things off, York Mansion House will welcome the return of one of the country’s most beloved authors, Horrible Histories’ author Terry Deary, who will be talking listeners through his new book ‘A History of Britain in Ten Enemies’ – ‘an entertaining gallop through history’ that will argue the point that nations are defined by the enemies they made and recap the best of them for Brits to enjoy.

The festival will also play host to the first York Georgian Ball where the Great Assembly Rooms (known to modern day punters as ASK Italian) will be decked out in historically accurate décor and play host to the same dances and dinners that took place in the 18th and 19th century. Guests will be able to step back in time: donning their Georgian finest and dancing under the chandeliers as if they were there.

Other highlights include Bridgerton by Candlelight – a performance by local group Ebor String Quartet that plans to transport listeners to the romantic world of the hit TV show with ‘an evening of Georgian elegance and enchantment’. There will also be 18th century cooking classes, dance classes, fan language sessions, and the ‘Hobs Go Georgian’ – a fun family trail.

There are events for people of all ages at the York Georgian Festival this August (Image: Gareth Buddo)

Sarah White, Events and Marketing Manager for York Mansion House and the festival creator said: “I am delighted to be working with some of the most beautiful museums, venues, and minds in York to bring this festival to life.

“We want to showcase the impact of the time period on the modern day, and we also want to dance the night away.”

Events across the weekend are aimed at both locals and visitors alike with events put on for a younger audience, an older audience, and disabled accessible tickets available to ensure that all people wishing to get a little history into their life will be able to do so.

The full festival line up is now available online and with many events requiring pre-booking to guarantee attendance. Tickets can be found via: www.yorkgeorgianfestival.co.uk