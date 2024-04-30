The West Country-based café/bar group will be opening their 221st lounge in the group, creating around 30 jobs for local people.

A Lounge is a neighbourhood café/bar combining elements of coffee shop culture, the British pub and dining.

Lounge bars can be found in smaller towns and cities and in secondary high street locations.

In Yorkshire, in addition to the new site at the Community Stadium, Loungers also operates venues at places including Ripon, Harrogate, Northallerton and Selby.

In York, the fast-growing company operates the Cosy Club at 19-22 Fossgate.

Loungers has transformed the community stadium site to deliver a stylish interior of heavily patterned wallpapers, tiling and stripped wooden floors.

There is also oversized vintage sofas, upholstered lounge chairs, eclectic artwork and statement wall and pendant lighting, creating a variety of cosy and elegant drinking and dining areas to choose from.

Billed as ‘a real home from home’, Vallado Lounge will cater for all tastes throughout the day with a varied and innovative all-day menu.

Whether it is a coffee with friends, a long lazy brunch with family or a relaxed dinner and drinks, Vallado Lounge promises to be the perfect place to relax and unwind in good company.

The all-day menu will feature everything from tapas and salads to burgers and buttermilk fried chicken, with vegans and those favouring a gluten-free diet well catered for with their very own menus.

The Loungers chain says particular attention will be paid to families with a selection of games, books, colouring pencils and pads on offer. A full menu, high chairs and baby-changing facilities are also available for Little Loungers.

Gemma Irwin, Community Manager at Loungers, said: “We are delighted to be opening Vallado Lounge in York. Our Lounges strive to put community at the heart of hospitality and our teams always go the extra mile to make a difference.

"They are actively encouraged to connect with their communities by working with local groups, charities, organisations and businesses that are at the heart of the fabric of local life. We are very much looking forward to welcoming local residents and shoppers to Vallado Lounge.”

As part of this, the team has partnered with Hoping York Street Kitchen and will donate 50p from every burger and 20p from each coffee sold in the first month of trading to the charity.

Vallado Lounge will be open from Sunday to Thursday from 9am to 11pm and from 9am until Midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

Loungers has a strategy to open 30 venues every year, believing there is a market for 600 Lounges nationally, in addition to its Cosy Club and Brightside brands.