Our Lady Queen of Martyrs RC primary school was rated ‘good’ overall by Ofsted after inspectors called on Tuesday, February 6, and Wednesday, February 7.

Management, staff and pupils at the school, which serves Holgate and Acomb, were praised by inspectors who described it as being “at the heart of the local community”.

“It is a place where pupils thrive,” they wrote in their report. “Parents talk about their children flourishing in this nurturing environment. Pupils and parents are proud to be part of this school family.”

The report says there is a “sense of calm which resonates throughout the school” and pupils work in class with “sustained focus”.

“Pupils are considerate and rise to meet the high expectations set by the school,” it adds.

Inspectors found the “well-sequenced” curriculum at the school, which had 427 pupils on roll during their visit, had created an “engaging environment”.

“All pupils have access to a wide range of rich experiences,” their report says. “These include educational visits that the school maps out across the year groups. Pupils take on positions of responsibility willingly.”

The report add that pupils have a “deep understanding of fundamental British values”.

“In early years, children learn that ‘everyone has an opinion’. Older pupils articulate what it means to be part of a democracy very well. They explain thoroughly how the democratic process influences their lives.

“Pupils are inquisitive and keen to understand life issues such as taxes and careers. They are active citizens and are extremely well prepared for life in modern Britain.”

The areas of pupil behaviour and how the school cares for pupils’ personal development were rated ‘outstanding’ by the watchdog.

'We are thrilled' - head teacher

Head teacher Emma Barrs told The Press: "We are thrilled with the outcome of our recent inspection. The report reflects the dedication and hard work of our staff and the wonderful behaviour and personal growth demonstrated by our pupils.”

She added that the report “highlighted several key strengths including its ambitious curriculum that ‘goes beyond academic knowledge and incorporates pupils’ excellent personal development”.

“Furthermore, the early years was recognised as an ‘engaging environment’ where ‘children grow in independence.

"At Our Lady Queen of Martyrs, we prioritise not only academic achievement but also the holistic development of each child. We work every day to create the best possible educational experience for our pupils, and we are delighted that the report reflects this."

The school opened in January 2012 and brought together the former schools of English Martyrs and Our Lady’s RC Primary.

Visit Ofsted’s website to read the full report.