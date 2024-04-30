But when he finishes his tour of York and North Yorkshire at 10pm on Wednesday, Keane Duncan will have visited ‘1000 communities over 100 days.’

Since January, the Conservative mayoral hopeful has visited the length and breadth of the county, covering 10,028 miles to date, something he says no other candidate has ever done.

This afternoon, the 29-year-old was visiting Tockwith, west of York, after starting in Tadcaster. He then headed to Spofforth near Wetherby, stopping at villages on the way, before moving on to Great Ouseburn and Green Hammerton.

Even when Tockwith was part of the constituency in last summer’s sensational Selby and Ainsty by-election, which was won by Labour’s Keir Mather, none of the candidates called in to campaign.

But alas, when Keane called this afternoon, parked opposite the Spotted Ox public house, there was just one villager, Gerald Fenton, who was waiting for him.

Hopes were raised minutes before when there were two men, two women and a dog standing around, but it seemed they had shopping to do in the village store just yards away.

Anyway, Gerald asked the former leader of the now defunct Ryedale District Council about his plans for ‘half price homes for first time buyers.’ How did that work?

Keane explained there is a government scheme that allows for this, as one of the many social housing options, and he would ‘take a lead on this.’

Gerald then asked about Keane’s plan for free parking in various towns: “Where would the money come from?”

The Executive Member for Highways and Transportation on the new North Yorkshire Council explained he would use some of the mayoral funding received from central government.

Rather than have a parking system that generates revenues for councils, it would be one instead that delivers what is ‘best for businesses.’

Gerald then called on the councillor to get council staff back to the office, rather than working from home, arguing that when people go to the office, they use trains and buses, and buy sandwiches and coffee, helping businesses.

Keane replied that as mayor, he would have no jurisdiction over City of York and North Yorkshire councils, adding he would no longer be a North Yorkshire Councillor, if elected mayor.

Gerald said he would be voting for Keane, as “at least he has come here, we haven’t seen anybody else.”

He advised Keane to be ‘his own man’ and not to follow Rishi Sunak as “he’s the weakest person I know.”

Keane was also advised to read up about former Prime Ministers Harold Wilson who was “into technology but was stabbed in the back by the unions” and also learn about the ‘brilliant’ Margaret Thatcher.

After almost stepping into the way of an open-topped Mercedes, whose driver said he was voting for him, Keane said he had met many lovely people and learnt “people across the county feel forgotten about.”

The journalist’s campaign, which has included online promotions, has attracted coverage from The Economist, the Guardian and the Washington Post.

Keane wouldn’t be drawn as to whether he would win, saying he hasn’t worked for the Daily Star since Boxing Day. He would “cross the bridge” about asking if he could return to them, if he had to, should he not be successful on Thursday.

He was pleased the campaign and its touring was about over, but added seeing so much of North Yorkshire and so many people “felt like a big achievement.”